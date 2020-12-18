Microsoft, Starbucks team up for virtual coffee catch-ups for Teams users

Microsoft believes that Starbucks e-Gift cards in Teams are a simple way to recognise our teammates, whether it is a holiday gift, or an appreciation for good performance.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft has introduced a new Starbucks app in Teams that will allow users to send a personalised Starbucks e-Gift right within a Teams chat.

"Using the new Starbucks app in Microsoft Teams, you can give a Starbucks e-Gift card to your colleagues and team members right from Teams," said Nicole Herskowitz, Microsoft Teams General Manager.

The app jointly developed by Microsoft and Starbucks Technology is now available in the US and Canada, and will enable users to share a Starbucks beverage, pastry, sandwich, and more through the Starbucks e-Gift, with their colleagues.

Microsoft believes that Starbucks e-Gift cards in Teams are a simple way to recognise our teammates, whether it is a holiday gift, or an appreciation for good performance.

Users can download the Starbucks app to Microsoft Teams and sign-in using their Starbucks Rewards account or create a new one.

They need to click the Starbucks icon in the new conversation section of a Microsoft Teams chat, and select a card design and gift amount from $5 to $100 with a personalised message.

Also Read |

Starbucks also offers a new set of custom backgrounds compatible with Teams. This includes Starbucks holiday cups, variety of scenes like a cozy Starbucks moment at home, a snowy Starbucks store setting, and more.

Users can just download the backgrounds they like and add them to Teams while setting up their audio and video before joining a meeting.

Also Read |