Microsoft Teams gets AI-powered noise suppression, polls option

Microsoft has introduced new features in Teams like artificial intelligence (AI)-based noise suppression, polls, and full screen support to improve meetings experience.

The noise suppression feature is designed to analyse the audio and automatically remove background noise, retaining only the speech during meetings. Teams users can change the noise suppression settings to control the background noise in meetings.

The tech giant also added polls in Teams powered by Forms. It allows meeting organisers or presenters to prepare and launch polls. They can evaluate the polls prior to the meeting, during it or after it’s finished. The meeting participants can view and respond to the polls through the chat pane or pop-up bubble.

Microsoft has also brought back full screen mode to Teams. On Windows, the meeting interface spreads across the entire screen, removing the title bar on the top and task bar on the bottom. While, on Mac OS, the meeting window is maximised and the title bar is hidden.

Teams users now have more options for scenes in Together mode, which can be selected to create a unique experience during meetings. In addition, users on iOS devices get a new presentation mode, and can now see shared content and a spotlighted participant in a single interface along with more participants.

The platform now allows users to start an instant meeting from their mobile device. They can also use any messaging app on their device to send the invite or add participants to the meeting, once it has started.

Additionally, users can now pin messages in Teams for easily accessing them, and set their presence status duration for a specific period to let the others know when they are available.