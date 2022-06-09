Microsoft scales down Russia operations due to Ukraine crisis

The company, however, said it would fulfil its existing contractual obligations with Russian customers.

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone is seen in front of Microsoft logo displayed in this illustration taken, July 26, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The company, however, said it would fulfil its existing contractual obligations with Russian customers.

Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was making substantial cuts to its business in Russia, joining a string of companies that are reducing their exposure or pulling out of the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The company, however, said it would fulfil its existing contractual obligations with Russian customers, while the suspension of new sales that was announced earlier in March remains in effect.

“As a result of the changes to the economic outlook and the impact on our business in Russia, we have made the decision to significantly scale down our operations in Russia,” a Microsoft spokesperson said.

Bloomberg News, which first reported the news, said more than 400 employees will be affected.

Several major companies, including Apple Inc, Nike and Dell Technologies, have severed ties with Russia.