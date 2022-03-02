Apple stops all product sales in Russia

Last week, Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister, Mikhail Fedorov urged Apple to stop supplying products and services to Russian users.

The Apple Inc logo is shown outside the company’s 2016 Worldwide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, U.S | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple has stopped all product sales in Russia in a response to the country’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

The Cupertino-based company also disabled certain Apple Maps features, following a similar move by Google.

“We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country,” Apple said in a media statement.

“We have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.”

The iPhone maker also pulled out Sputnik and RT News from its App Store, and disabled some Apple Pay services in Russia.

We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence, Apple said in the statement.

“I appeal to you and I am sure you will not only hear but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine,- to stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store!” Fedorov wrote in the letter to Apple chief, Tim Cook.

Through this initiative Apple has now joined names like Nike, FIFA, Visa, Mastercard, Netflix, Facebook, Twitter and Google, among others, who have either completely stopped their services, or made changes to how they operate in Russia post their invasion of Ukraine.