Microsoft probes outage issues into Teams, Outlook services in India

Microsoft said that it was looking into an outage that affected thousands of Indian using Teams and Outlook

January 25, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Reuters
File photo of the Microsoft logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Microsoft Corp. said on Wednesday it was investigating an outage, which left thousands of users in India unable to access the website's multiple services including Teams and Outlook.

Downdetector.com, which tracks outages through a range of sources including user reports, showed there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India.

