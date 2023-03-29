Microsoft introduces ChatGPT-4 powered cybersecurity assistant 

March 29, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

Microsoft on Tuesday introduced Security Copilot, its first security product aimed at helping cybersecurity professionals identify breaches, threat signals and analyse data, shaped by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.

Security Copilot will enable defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI and combines the advanced large language model with security-specific models from Microsoft. The security model is informed by Microsoft’s global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals, the company said in a blog post.

Microsoft claims the Security Copilot delivers enterprise-grade security and privacy-compliant experience and will run on Azure’s hyperscale infrastructure.

Security Copilot, also integrated with end-to-end Microsoft Security products, will expand a growing ecosystem of third-party products. This makes it a system that learns, rather than just an LLM, and will enable organisations to defend against cyber threats, the company said.

“In security, minutes count. With Security Copilot, defenders can respond to security incidents within minutes instead of hours or days. Security Copilot delivers critical step-by-step guidance and context through a natural language-based investigation experience that accelerates incident investigation and response”, Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management said.

The announcement comes weeks after Microsoft announced plans to put artificial intelligence into the hands of more users, answering a spate of unveilings from rival Google. And with the latest addition, Microsoft now has AI-enabled tools in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.