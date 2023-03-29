HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft introduces ChatGPT-4 powered cybersecurity assistant 

Microsoft released Security Copilot shaped by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4 generative AI 

March 29, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Microsoft introduced Security Copilot, its first cyber security product shaped by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.

Microsoft introduced Security Copilot, its first cyber security product shaped by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft on Tuesday introduced Security Copilot, its first security product aimed at helping cybersecurity professionals identify breaches, threat signals and analyse data, shaped by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.

Security Copilot will enable defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI and combines the advanced large language model with security-specific models from Microsoft. The security model is informed by Microsoft’s global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals, the company said in a blog post.

Microsoft claims the Security Copilot delivers enterprise-grade security and privacy-compliant experience and will run on Azure’s hyperscale infrastructure.

ALSO READ
Google begins public release of Bard, its ChatGPT competitor

Security Copilot, also integrated with end-to-end Microsoft Security products, will expand a growing ecosystem of third-party products. This makes it a system that learns, rather than just an LLM, and will enable organisations to defend against cyber threats, the company said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“In security, minutes count. With Security Copilot, defenders can respond to security incidents within minutes instead of hours or days. Security Copilot delivers critical step-by-step guidance and context through a natural language-based investigation experience that accelerates incident investigation and response”, Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management said.

ALSO READ
Elon Musk, experts urge pause on training of AI systems that can outperform GPT-4

The announcement comes weeks after Microsoft announced plans to put artificial intelligence into the hands of more users, answering a spate of unveilings from rival Google. And with the latest addition, Microsoft now has AI-enabled tools in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / cyber crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.