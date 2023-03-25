HamberMenu
Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools

Microsoft threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data if rivals do not stop using it for their AI chat products

March 25, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

Microsoft Corp. threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data it licenses to rivals if they do not stop using it for their own AI chat products.

Microsoft Corp. has threatened to cut off access to its internet-search data, which it licenses to rival search engines, if they do not stop using it as the basis for their own artificial intelligence chat products, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The company has told at least two customers that using its Bing search index - a map of the internet that can be scanned in real time - to feed their AI chat tools violates the terms of their contract, the news agency said, citing people familiar with the dispute.

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft may also terminate licenses providing access to its search index, Bloomberg added.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The maker of the Windows operating system had said in February it was revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence, signaling its ambition to retake the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen behind.

The upgraded Bing search engine was rolled out to users late last month.

