GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Micron starts mass production of memory chips for use in Nvidia's AI semiconductors

Micron Technology has started mass production of its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) semiconductors for use in Nvidia's latest chip for AI

February 27, 2024 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

Reuters
Nvidia will use the chip in its next-generation H200 graphic processing units [File]

Nvidia will use the chip in its next-generation H200 graphic processing units [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Micron Technology has started mass production of its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) semiconductors for use in Nvidia's latest chip for artificial intelligence, sending its shares up more than 5% on Monday.

The HBM3E (High Bandwidth Memory 3E) will consume 30% less power than rival offerings, Micron said, and could help tap into soaring demand for chips that power generative AI applications.

Nvidia will use the chip in its next-generation H200 graphic processing units, expected to start shipping in the second quarter and overtake the current H100 chip that has powered a massive surge in revenue at the chip designer.

ALSO READ
Chipmakers signal supply glut easing but demand recovery still slow

"I think this is a huge opportunity for Micron, especially since the popularity of HBM chips seems to only be increasing for AI applications" said Anshel Sag, an analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Demand for HBM chips, a market led by Nvidia supplier SK Hynix, for use in AI has also raised investor hopes that Micron would be able to weather a slow recovery in its other markets.

Since "SK Hynix has already sold out its 2024 inventory, having another source supplying the market can help GPU makers like AMD, Intel or NVIDIA scale up their GPU production as well," Sag added.

HBM is one of Micron's most profitable products, in part because of the technical complexity involved in its construction.

The company had previously said it expects "several hundred million" dollars of HBM revenue in fiscal 2024 and continued growth in 2025.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / semiconductors and active components

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.