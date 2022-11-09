Meta fires 13% of its employees, announces hiring freeze for Q1 

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg took responsibility for the decisions

A file photo of the Meta logo seen in this illustration | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg took responsibility for the decisions

Meta, in a blog post, on Wednesday shared that it will be firing 13% of its workforce around 11,000 employees. The company also shared that it will be extending a hiring freeze through Q1.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

In a direct message to employees, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that staff reductions will be made across the company’s family of apps and Reality Labs.

In a post titled ”Mark Zuckerberg’s message to Meta employees”, the company shared that the decision to downsize came due to a macroeconomic downturn, increased competition and ads signal loss.

The company also shared that it will be paying out 16 weeks of base pay and two additional weeks of pay for every year of service.

Meta will also provide immigration support, health insurance for six months, and career services to employees.

The cuts come at a time when Zuckerberg has come under increasing pressure from investors to cut spending. Meta will be focussing on growth areas like AI discovery engine, ads and business platforms, the company shared in the post.