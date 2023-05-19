HamberMenu
Meta employees brace for next round of layoffs

Meta has confirmed that another round of layoffs will take place next week, as noted by CEO Mark Zuckerberg earlier

May 19, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Meta logo

File photo of the Meta logo | Photo Credit: AP

Meta employees have learned that another round of layoffs that was expected in late May will go ahead, according to a report from the outlet Vox.

Meta’s president of global affairs Nick Clegg confirmed that a third round of layoffs will take place next week and that it would affect everyone in the business teams, including his own organisations.

Clegg acknowledged employees’ fears but praised their “resilience and professionalism,” as per a recording of the meeting.

In April, the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp-parent slashed around 4,000 technical roles.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg had earlier warned in an open letter that layoffs could be expected in late April and late May. This is part of Meta’s mission to make 2023 its “year of efficiency,” in his words.

Meta reduced its workforce by around 11,000 late last year, and aimed to cut around 10,000 roles in 2023.

