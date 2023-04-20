HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta begins next round of firings; cuts technical team employees

Facebook-parent Meta has started its latest round of firings, with another round of cuts expected in late May, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg

April 20, 2023 02:24 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Facebook logo

File photo of the Facebook logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta began its latest round of layoffs as it restructures to make 2023 a “year of efficiency,” in the words of its chief.

The layoffs largely hit employees with technical qualifications in areas such as programming and engineering, according to a report by CNBC.

Meta shares have increased by 63.99% in the past six months.

ALSO READ
Facebook-parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

In a blog post published on March 14, CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that more job cuts would take place in 2023, specifically in late April and late May.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The cuts in late April would affect technical roles, he said, while those in May would impact employees in the business sector. Mr. Zuckerberg also warned that other cuts could take longer to finalise.

Meta has fired over 10,000 workers last year, and aims to reduce its workforce by another 10,000 or so. It will also be closing around 5,000 open roles.

The company’s Reality Labs unit which is developing the metaverse has recorded losses in the billions of dollars. However, Meta is also investing more resources in the generative AI space.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / job layoffs

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.