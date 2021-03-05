LinkedIn to stop collecting tracking data after Apple’s app tracking transparency changes

The move implies that LinkedIn app will not be required to show opt-in prompt to its users.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

LinkedIn on Thursday said it will stop collecting Identifier for Advertising (IDFA) data, which companies use to track for ad-targeting, in iOS.

The move implies that LinkedIn app will not be required to show opt-in prompt to its users.

“We have decided to stop our iOS apps’ collection of IDFA data for now,” LinkedIn said in a blog post.

The decision comes after Apple said it will bring a policy change that will require developers to seek permission before they can use someone’s data to track them across apps and websites.

The tech giant announced its App Tracking Transparency feature at Apple World Wide Developer Conference 2020 and will implement the change with iOS 14.5 scheduled to release later this year.

LinkedIn accepted that the change will affect the LinkedIn Audience Network (LAN), Conversion Tracking and Matched Audiences, however, it expects limited impact to users’ campaign performance, and don't foresee major changes required for the campaign set-up.

While LinkedIn decided to stop collecting IDFA data, Facebook took a completely different road. The social media giant made headlines after it struck back at Apple saying the new policy will hurt its revenue and all small and medium business that rely on Facebook’s ad network.