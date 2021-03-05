LinkedIn to stop collecting tracking data after Apple’s app tracking transparency changes

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
LinkedIn on Thursday said it will stop collecting Identifier for Advertising (IDFA) data, which companies use to track for ad-targeting, in iOS.
The move implies that LinkedIn app will not be required to show opt-in prompt to its users.
“We have decided to stop our iOS apps’ collection of IDFA data for now,” LinkedIn said in a blog post.
The decision comes after Apple said it will bring a policy change that will require developers to seek permission before they can use someone’s data to track them across apps and websites.
The tech giant announced its App Tracking Transparency feature at Apple World Wide Developer Conference 2020 and will implement the change with iOS 14.5 scheduled to release later this year.
LinkedIn accepted that the change will affect the LinkedIn Audience Network (LAN), Conversion Tracking and Matched Audiences, however, it expects limited impact to users’ campaign performance, and don't foresee major changes required for the campaign set-up.
While LinkedIn decided to stop collecting IDFA data, Facebook took a completely different road. The social media giant made headlines after it struck back at Apple saying the new policy will hurt its revenue and all small and medium business that rely on Facebook’s ad network.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath