HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lexar launches CFexpress Type-B memory card for photographers and videographers

The Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type-B memory card was launched as part of the company’s Diamond Series lineup aimed at photographers and videographers

March 15, 2023 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type-B memory card is aimed at photographers and videographers.

The Lexar 512GB CFexpress Type-B memory card is aimed at photographers and videographers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lexar launched the 512GB CFexpress Type-B memory card in its Diamond Series lineup aimed at photographers and videographers.

The new memory card claims to deliver transfer speeds of up to 1900MB/s, write speeds of up to 1700MB/s, and a minimum write speed of 1600MB/s. Additionally, rated VPG400, the card features PCIe Gen 3x2 and NVMe protocols for a smooth, high-speed recording of images and 8K video.

Memory solutions from Lexar’s Diamond Series are claimed to be compatible with firmware-enabled CFexpress cameras and come in 512GB, 256GB, and 128GB storage options.

ALSO READ
Sony launches Alpha 7R V camera with 61 MP sensor and Bionz XR processing engine in India

Type B memory cards, designed for professional photographers and videographers, are preferred by professionals looking to boost workflows with high and reliable data transfer speeds. And are compatible with cameras like the Canon EOS R5, Nikon Z6, Panasonic S1R, and others.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card DIAMOND Series 512GB is available for purchase online at an MSRP of $529.99.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / World / photography

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.