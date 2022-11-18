November 18, 2022 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Key developments:

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion

Fires CEO Parag Agrawal, and key top executives

Company lets go half its global staff

Musk tells staff to work from office

Major advertisers pull back from the platform

Regulators express concerns over Musk’s business practices at Twitter

Nov 18 | 2:34 P.M.

“Hundreds” of possible resignations and locked offices

Twitter CEO Elon Musk set 17:00 on Thursday, November 17, as deadline for Twitter’s remaining employees to decide if they want to stay and work for long hours at high intensity or leave the company. The New York Times said that “hundreds” may have resigned. The micro-blogging site has also reportedly closed its offices until Monday.