Why is Meta suing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission? | Explainer

December 03, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

The story so far: Usually competition regulators investigate trade practices, sue corporations, and levy penalties on them. For instance, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) probes antitrust practices and files lawsuits against tech companies it sees as violating consumer laws. But in a shock move, Facebook-parent Meta in late November sued the FTC, claiming the regulator was making an “obvious power grab” and that its action caused the social media giant “immediate and irreparable” harm.

What is the case about?

Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, sued the U.S. FTC on November 29 in an effort to stop it from reopening a past privacy settlement where the social media company was ordered to pay $5 billion to settle charges that it violated an older FTC order.

The privacy settlement, which was made in 2019, enforced broad privacy restrictions on Meta. The $5 billion penalty against Facebook was first announced in 2019 but is referred to as the 2020 privacy settlement. The FTC described it as “the largest ever imposed on any company for violating consumers’ privacy.”

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

What are the new changes the FTC wants Meta to make?

The FTC, in May, proposed changes to the three-year-old agreement, noting that Meta had not fully complied with the previous terms. The FTC also alleged that Meta misled parents about the Messenger Kids app and misrepresented how some app developers could access private user data.

As part of the latest changes proposed by the FTC, Meta would be barred from profiting off the data it collected from children (users below 18) as well as the data from its virtual reality products. Meta would also be restricted in its use of facial recognition technology, its launch of new products and features, and would have to provide even more user protections, as per the regulator.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone shared a statement on May 3 on X (formerly Twitter), in which he called the FTC’s action a “political stunt” and claimed the regulator did not allow Meta to discuss the agreement.

“Let’s be clear about what the FTC is trying to do: usurp the authority of Congress to set industry-wide standards and instead single out one American company while allowing Chinese companies, like TikTok, to operate without constraint on American soil,” said part of Stone’s statement, as he promised Meta would “vigorously fight” the action.

In its November complaint against the FTC, Meta stressed that stopping the collection of children’s data would hurt its development.

“By way of example, the Proposed Order purports to limit Meta’s collection and use of the data of so-called “Youth Users,” which would severely curtail the Company’s ability to market new products and services to a key demographic of its users,” noted Meta in its complaint.

Could the FTC’s proposed changes actually hurt Meta?

In its third quarter report this year, Meta recorded revenue of $34.15 billion, which was an increase of 23% year-over-year. However, the company observed that rising legal and regulatory challenges across the European Union and the U.S. might affect its future financial results. In its report, Meta called out the FTC in specific.

“Of note, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to substantially modify our existing consent order and impose additional restrictions on our ability to operate. We are contesting this matter, but if we are unsuccessful it would have an adverse impact on our business,” said the company on October 25.

The FTC is yet to publicly respond to Meta’s latest complaint or issue a formal statement.

Why did Meta claim the FTC does not have authority over the issue?

Meta claimed that the FTC’s proposed changes to the 2020 agreement violate due process and that the regulator itself plays an “unconstitutional dual role.” The social media company also believes that the FTC’s conditions would affect its ability to launch new products and services (without third-party approval), and would intrude on Meta’s private rights.

The company said it wanted to “challenge the structurally unconstitutional authority exercised by the FTC through its Commissioners.” However, Meta highlighted that it was not looking to legally debate the FTC’s findings about its actions and instead wanted to focus on the constitutionality of the regulator’s structural characteristics. In particular, Meta pointed at the FTC’s “dual role as prosecutor and judge” and said that the social media company had a right to a jury trial.

Has any other tech firm ever sued the FTC before?

While other companies have accused the FTC of overstepping its boundaries, Meta’s act of suing the FTC is an aggressive move that came after a federal judge allowed the FTC’s proceeding to take place.

If Meta is successful, even in part, this could set a precedent for other companies singled out by the regulator to question the FTC’s ability to carry out unbiased proceedings and instead push for their case to be handled by jury trials. In turn, such a shift could obstruct not only the FTC, but also regulators such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and prevent them from carrying out swift enforcement actions against Big Tech companies in the future.