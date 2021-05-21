Internet

Zoom launches platform to host large virtual events

Zoom witnessed tremendous growth last year, hosting over 200 million participants daily.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Video-conferencing app Zoom on Thursday launched a paid platform to enable users to host large-scale virtual events. The move comes as several events including large conferences and concerts worldwide continue to be held virtually.

Zoom Events will enable businesses to host and monetise both small and large events like sales summits and user conferences, aimed at recreating the in-person experience, the company said in a statement.

The new product will be replacing OnZoom, a paid platform to allow users to host small-scale events including fitness classes and live shows, that was rolled out in October last year. While OnZoom catered to individuals, entrepreneurs and small businesses, Zoom Events can host multi-day conferences as well.

Also Read | Zoom announces new features for healthcare organisations

Users can also create an event hub on the platform to manage and share events. The platform will also enable customisable ticketing, attendee registration and billing in the same portal. Hosts can also track event statistics including revenue and attendance.

The feature will be rolled out publicly in the next few months, Zoom said in a statement.

The video-conferencing app witnessed tremendous growth last year, hosting over 200 million participants daily, according to app analytics firm App Annie. The app was also the most downloaded app on both Android and iOS app stores for several months last year.

Comments
Related Articles

Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media

Twitter ditches image-cropping AI after finding racial, gender bias

Explained | Why Instagram for kids is being criticised by lawmakers and child rights groups

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's fresh crypto curbs

Explained | What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China

Doosra app: Protecting the privacy of India’s COVID-19 volunteers

Facebook’s top VR executive quits ahead of smart glasses launch

Google I/O 2021: Android 12, and all major announcements on day one

Google lays out new features to keep users clicking after lockdown

Now you can use Microsoft Teams to connect with friends and family

Apple's App Store chief kicks off iPhone maker's defense at Epic Games trial

Tech firms have a moral duty to explain how their algorithms make decisions, study says

Google partners with The Hindu Group and select media houses to launch 'News Showcase' in India

France embraces Google, Microsoft in quest to safeguard sensitive data

WhatsApp to offer end-to-end encryption on chat backups

Gamers, celebrate; Twitch‌ ‌announces‌ ‌lower‌ ‌subscription‌ ‌prices‌ ‌globally‌

WhatsApp installs fall over 40% as users download rival apps

Facebook still gives low priority to elections in India and other countries, says whistleblower Sophie Zhang

Ransomware gangs disrupted by response to Colonial Pipeline hack

Facebook faces prospect of 'devastating' data transfer ban after Irish ruling
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2021 2:52:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/zoom-launches-platform-to-host-large-virtual-events/article34613790.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY