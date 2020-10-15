Zoom to allow ticketed online events, adds end-to-end encryption

The announcement follows Facebook’s decision to let users host online paid events after the pandemic halted in-person gatherings.

Zoom on Wednesday said it will open its video-calling platform for ticketed online events for paid subscribers to create, host and monetise events like fitness classes, concerts, stand-up shows, and music lessons.

The announcement follows Facebook’s decision to let users host online paid events after the pandemic halted in-person gatherings.

“When business owners, entrepreneurs, and organizations of all sizes had to find some way – any way – to stay the course and continue providing services to their customers, many turned to Zoom,” Zoom said in a statement.

The new service will allow businesses and entrepreneurs to schedule and host one-time events, an event series, or drop-ins for up to 1,000 attendees. They can list and sell tickets, and share and promote public events through email or social media.

Attendees can search the directory of search the directory of public events and purchase tickets online via PayPal or other major credit cards. They can also purchase and gift OnZoom tickets to their friends and family, and donate to non-profit organisations through fundraiser events.

In a separate update, Zoom said it will start rolling out end-to-end encryption offering from next week. Both free and paid users will be able to host up to 200 people in an encrypted meeting on the platform.

“We’re pleased to roll out Phase 1 of 4 of our E2EE [end-to-end encryption] offering, which provides robust protections to help prevent the interception of decryption keys that could be used to monitor meeting content,” Zoom said.

To use the feature, participants must enable E2EE meetings at the account level and opt-in to E2EE on a per-meeting basis. Hosts can enable the setting for E2EE at the account, group, and user level and can be locked at the account or group level. All participants must have the setting enabled to join an E2EE meeting.

To know whether a meeting is using E2EE, participants can look for a green shield logo in the upper left corner of their meeting screen with a padlock in the middle.

The company said it plans to roll out better identity management and E2EE SSO integration as part of Phase 2, tentatively in 2021.