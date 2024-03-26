GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTube removed over 2.25 million videos from India during Oct-December 2023

According to YouTube, more than 96% of these videos were first flagged by machines

March 26, 2024 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTube removed over 2.25 million videos from India during Oct-December 2023

YouTube removed over 2.25 million videos from India during Oct-December 2023 | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

YouTube on Tuesday informed that it removed over 2.25 million videos from India between October to December 2023 for violating Community Guidelines.

Singapore followed with 1.24 million videos while the U.S. came third with 7.88 lakh videos taken off air. Globally, YouTube has taken down 9 million such videos.

Prime reason has been harmful or dangerous content (39.2%), then child safety (32.4%), and violence (7.5%). Governments also make content removal requests.

According to YouTube, more than 96% of these videos were first flagged by machines. Around 53% were removed before they received a single view and 27% received between 1 and 10 views before removal.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

YouTube removed over 20 million channels in Q4 2023 for violating spam policies, misleading metadata or thumbnails, video and comments spam.

Similarly, it has removed more than 1.1 billion comments in Q4 2023, the majority of which were spam. 99% of removed comments were detected automatically, said YouTube.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.