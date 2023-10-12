HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wi-Fi 7 is expected to reduce latency by 60%, Qualcomm says

More than 350 products will be shipped with Wi-Fi 7 by the first half of 2024

October 12, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Qualcomm Wireless Broadband and Connectivity event, New Delhi

Qualcomm Wireless Broadband and Connectivity event, New Delhi | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Qualcomm on Thursday announced that fiber and fixed wireless access are central to India’s broadband expansion as it expects 10 Gbps to be the average speed by 2028.

The U.S. based company also told that Wi-Fi 7 is about three to four months away from a commercial availability point. “More than 350 products will be shipped with Wi-Fi 7 by the first half of 2024,” said Qualcomm at Wireless Broadband and Connectivity event in New Delhi.

Qualcomm said that Wi-Fi 7 can reduce latency up to 60% compared to Wi-Fi 6.

“In the commercial space, 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) has the fastest growth opportunity in India with an expected CAGR of 200% from 2023-30,” Qualcomm said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sharing their insights, Broadband India Forum (BIF) expects that 30GB data per month would be the per capita consumption by 2030. It sees 100 Mbps speed for each citizen in next seven years. BIF believes the presence of 50 million Wi-Fi hotspots and 25 billion IoT devices by 2030.

Related stories

Related Topics

internet / technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.