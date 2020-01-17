Internet

UC Browser launches new online storage feature

The UC Drive is integrated within the UC Browser to save online downloadable pictures, songs and videos. It comes up with 20 GB of free online storage for all UC users

The UC Drive is integrated within the UC Browser to save online downloadable pictures, songs and videos. It comes up with 20 GB of free online storage for all UC users  

more-in

As in-app Cloud storage, UC Drive is now able to save online downloadable pictures, songs, and videos on mobile devices without using the device’s storage or memory

UC Browser, part of the Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, has launched a new feature of online storage within its browser. As in-app Cloud storage, UC Drive is now able to save online downloadable pictures, songs, and videos on mobile devices without using the device’s storage or memory.

The UC Drive is integrated within the UC Browser to save online downloadable pictures, songs and videos. It comes up with 20 GB of free online storage for all UC users.

“UC Drive is the very first launch in the Indian market as half of the UC downloads are from India only. Digital world is moving very fast and everyone is shifting to mobile devices for digital activities, in this scenario, easy online storage options are necessary for mobile users,” the company said in a statement.

According to the Chinese firm, India is one of its largest markets and makes up for about 50% of its global downloads.

UC Browser recently reported over 1.1 billion downloads globally.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Internet
data management storage
online
internet
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 3:49:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/internet/uc-browser-launches-new-online-storage-feature/article30585758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY