UC Browser launches new online storage feature

UC Browser, part of the Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, has launched a new feature of online storage within its browser. As in-app Cloud storage, UC Drive is now able to save online downloadable pictures, songs, and videos on mobile devices without using the device’s storage or memory.

The UC Drive is integrated within the UC Browser to save online downloadable pictures, songs and videos. It comes up with 20 GB of free online storage for all UC users.

“UC Drive is the very first launch in the Indian market as half of the UC downloads are from India only. Digital world is moving very fast and everyone is shifting to mobile devices for digital activities, in this scenario, easy online storage options are necessary for mobile users,” the company said in a statement.

According to the Chinese firm, India is one of its largest markets and makes up for about 50% of its global downloads.

UC Browser recently reported over 1.1 billion downloads globally.