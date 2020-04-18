'Thank You: Coronavirus helpers,' says Google Doodle

Google on Saturday paid tribute to those on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19 with an assortment of doodles from the past 10 days.

Starting April 6, Google Doodles have appeared daily on the search engine's home page, depicting gratitude to public health workers and researchers in the scientific community, including doctors, nurses, and medical workers, emergency services workers, custodial and sanitation workers, farmworkers and farmers, grocery workers, public transportation workers, packaging, shipping, and delivery workers, food service workers, and teachers and childcare workers, among others.

Saturday's Google Doodle is a collage of all the previous ones in which each profession is represented in a reworked 'o' of the Google icon, and surrounded by pink hearts.

"As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We’re launching a Doodle series to recognise and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we’d like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you," said the Doodle team in a statement. The website also offers information to help stop the spread of virus, tailored for the Indian audience with inputs from the Health Ministry and WHO.

Over 1,54,000 people have died and 22,40,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus that originated in China in November last year, according to Johns Hopkins University.