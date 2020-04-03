Google Doodle’s COVID-19 message: Stay home, stay safe

On Friday, Google joined in the effort to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic world over with a doodle, with the message: Stay Home. Save Lives: Help Stop Coronavirus. The deadly virus, which has dominated headlines since the start of the year, has affected over a million and caused over 50,000 deaths worldwide.

One of the most recommended preventive measures suggested by doctors and experts is social distancing and avoiding contact with other people, especially those who exhibit symptoms. Several countries, including India, have enforced strict, unprecedented lockdowns lasting up to a month, encouraging people to stay at home as much as possible.

Friday’s doodle suggests simple, common ways for people to spend their time creatively at home, suggesting that staying indoors needn’t necessarily be unproductive. Each letter in the word Google denotes an activity – reading, playing a musical instrument, chatting on phone, home gymming.

Google recommends standard, simple tips to stop the spread and to stay healthy, such as washing hands often for around 20 seconds each time, covering your mouth when coughing/sneezing, calling the helpline if symptoms occur.

In a blogpost, the company has also committed $6.5 million to help fight coronavirus misinformation.