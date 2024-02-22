How to apply for Ayushman Bharat card online  

February 22, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

The Indian government’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is providing eligible citizens certain free healthcare services. Under the PM Jan Arogya Yojna, the welfare scheme provides free treatment to cardholders and coverage up to ₹5 lakhs from government funds.

To avail the benefits under this scheme, citizens are required to apply for the Ayushman Bharat card, which can be done through an online portal. Once an application is filed on the portal, citizens need to wait for approval. After the application is processed, citizens are issued a health card and a receipt allowing them to receive free treatment at empaneled hospitals, public or private, in the country.

To fill out an online application, users will need an Aadhar card, proof of domicile, income certificate, photograph, and category certificate.

How to apply for Ayushman Bharat card After checking eligibility, visit the pmjay.gov.in site to begin the process of online application. Within the website, click on the ABHA- registration button and use the Aadhar card to begin the process. Enter the OTP generated to verify the Aadhar. Enter other information including name, income, and PAN card. Wait for the application to be approved, after which the Ayushman card can be downloaded. Once the application is approved, citizens can visit the website again, and enter the Aadhar card number to generate OTP to access the digital copy of their Ayushman Card. Download and print out the card to make cashless treatment available in hospitals.

Eligibility requirements to avail of benefits under Ayushman Bharat include

Annual income below ₹2.5 lakh. Any family that does not have any other earning members above the age of 16. Additionally, individuals who do not have permanent residence and fulfill the income criterion can also apply for the card.