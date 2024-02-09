How to pay e-challan for traffic violations online

February 09, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST

Stricter penalties and improvement in detection technology for traffic violations have led to an increase in the number of challans issued in India. In 2022 some 4.73 crore challans were issued across the country. To pay the fine, vehicle owners will need either the challan number, the vehicle’s registration number, the chassis or the engine number to check for challan online. The engine and chassis number can be found on a vehicle’s registration certificate.

Users can check the status of traffic violations and pay their fines by visiting the e-challan portal of the Parivahan website.

Here users will find the option to search for existing challans using the challan number, vehicle registration number or the driving license number.

To get the details users will have to enter the last five characters of either the chassis number or the engine number of the vehicle.

How to pay e-challan online After entering the requisite details, enter the captcha and the portal will redirect you to a new page. Here users can check the violator’s name, DL/RC number, challan number, date on which the challan was issued, the fine amount and the status of the challan. Click on the status to know the details of the challan. Users can choose to verify the challan issued and will be able to see photographic evidence of violations, in case of over speeding or violation of traffic signals. Click on the pay challan button to be redirected to the payment option. Users can choose to pay their challans online using net banking, UPI or through credit or debit cards. Once the payment has been made, users can check the update status of the challan and download the receipt for future references. Drivers who have been wrongfully issued a challan can dispute the fine by clicking on the complaint section of the Parivahan webiste and folowing the instructions. Users also have the option to upload images to further their complaints on the portal.

Violators are also granted a grace period of 60 days from the day of issue of the challan to make the payment. Beyond this period the challan is transferred to the local courts. In case a driver fails to make the payment within the stipulated time, they are required to visit the local courts to pay the fine and dispose the challan.

Vehicle owners can also update their contact information on the Parivahan website to receive a text message when a challan is issued for traffic violations.