How to pay e-challan for traffic violations online

Stricter penalties and improvement in detection technology for traffic violations have led to an increase in the number of challans issued in India. In 2022 some 4.73 crore challans were issued across the country. To pay the fine, vehicle owners will need either the challan number, the vehicle’s registration number, the chassis or the engine number to check for challan online. The engine and chassis number can be found on a vehicle’s registration certificate.
Users can check the status of traffic violations and pay their fines by visiting the e-challan portal of the Parivahan website.
Here users will find the option to search for existing challans using the challan number, vehicle registration number or the driving license number.
To get the details users will have to enter the last five characters of either the chassis number or the engine number of the vehicle.
How to pay e-challan online
Violators are also granted a grace period of 60 days from the day of issue of the challan to make the payment. Beyond this period the challan is transferred to the local courts. In case a driver fails to make the payment within the stipulated time, they are required to visit the local courts to pay the fine and dispose the challan.
Vehicle owners can also update their contact information on the Parivahan website to receive a text message when a challan is issued for traffic violations.
COMMents
SHARE