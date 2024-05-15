GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Google is making its hands-free “mouse” open source

The tech allows users to control a computer’s cursor using their head movement and facial gestures.  

Published - May 15, 2024 03:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google is making Project Gameface, its hands-free “mouse” tech, open-source and available for Android developers.  

Google is making Project Gameface, its hands-free “mouse” tech, open-source and available for Android developers.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is making Project Gameface, its hands-free “mouse” tech, open-source and available for Android developers.

The tech allows users to control a computer’s cursor using their head movement and facial gestures.

Developers can now integrate the accessibility feature into their apps.

The project announced in 2023, uses a device’s camera and a database of facial expressions from MediaPipe’s Face Landmarks Detection API to manipulate the cursor.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Developers can now build applications where their users can configure their experience by customizing facial expressions, gesture sizes, cursor speed and more”, the company said in a blog post.

While Gameface was initially envisioned to work for gamers, Google says it has now partnered with Incluzza, a social enterprise in India to use the tech for improving accessibility features in settings like work, school and social situations.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.