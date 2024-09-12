GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliament panel on Waqf Bill to tour Telangana this month

BJP Mahabubnagar MP pointed out that several farmers had been having issues with the existing Waqf Act

Published - September 12, 2024 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Lok Sabha member D. K. Aruna speaking at a meeting of Waqf land affected farmers in Zaheerabad, Telangana on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Lok Sabha member D. K. Aruna speaking at a meeting of Waqf land affected farmers in Zaheerabad, Telangana on Wednesday (September 11, 2024). | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahabubnagar MP D.K. Aruna on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) said that the parliamentary committee looking into the amendments to the proposed Waqf Bill would tour Telangana towards the month end.

Talking to the media at Zaheerabad, the BJP leader said the new Bill was to benefit the poor Muslims but not for usurping the lands of the minority community. “The proposed new Act is not against any community or caste, but some vested interests are deliberately spreading disinformation to provoke the Muslims,” she said.

The MP appealed to the people not to fall prey to such attempts and pointed out that several farmers had been having issues with the existing Waqf Act. She had received complaints from farmers about the same in the areas of Medak, Zaheerabad, Narsapur, Toopran, Hyderabad and Boduppal, she said.

Farmers were deprived of financial benefits like ‘Rythu Bharosa’, loans and even PM’s ‘Kisan Sanman’ due to the land issues with regard to the Waqf Act of 1954, she alleged, and claimed that much before the Act had come into force many farmers had been tilling the land.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had appointed the parliamentary committee to look into the amendments by seeking suggestions and opinions from the people at large. The panel after duly noting down the suggestions would later present a report to him. The committee had already conducted its fourth meeting in New Delhi, added Ms. Aruna.

Owaisi urges public to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill

Published - September 12, 2024 11:39 am IST

Telangana

