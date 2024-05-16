GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GoDaddy plans to use GenAI to help users find domain names  

Published - May 16, 2024 04:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
GoDaddy is using Generative AI to help users find the right domain name for their websites.

GoDaddy is using Generative AI to help users find the right domain name for their websites. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GoDaddy is using Generative AI to help users find the right domain name for their websites. Users can input a business description or a set of keywords to generate creative and unique domain name options that aligns with users’ brand identity and vision, the company said in a release.

The addition of AI follows the release of GoDaddy Studio with AI, which creates professional-looking content for a business or personal brand.

Additionally, GoDaddy’s Prompt Library also allows entrepreneurs to use tool to learn how AI can streamline their workflows, saving them valuable time while accelerating the growth of their business.

“AI is a game changer for small businesses and empowers them to work smarter by automating tasks like content creation, product descriptions or social media management, and now, domain search. At GoDaddy, we are dedicated to empowering small businesses with latest tools and technologies that will help them leverage their business effectively to sustain in today’s competitive landscape”, Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director Marketing, GoDaddy India said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

GoDaddy’s AI Domain Search is available to all users.

