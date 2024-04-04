GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Brave launches AI assistant on iPhone, iPad

Brave browser is bringing its AI assistant Leo to iPhone and iPad users, following its Android launch

April 04, 2024 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Brave is bringing its AI assistant, capable of answering questions, summarising pages, and creating content, to iPhone and iPad users. 

Brave is bringing its AI assistant, capable of answering questions, summarising pages, and creating content, to iPhone and iPad users.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Brave is bringing its AI assistant, capable of answering questions, summarising pages, and creating content, to iPhone and iPad users.

The iOS rollout of the assistant named Leo follows its launch on Android and desktop.

On top of the existing features available on Android, the iOS version of Leo will also get voice-to-text capability, a report from TechCrunch said.

In addition to summarising pages or videos, the AI assistant can answer questions about the content it reads, generate long-form reports, create transcripts, translate and rewrite pages, and write code.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Brave is a privacy-focused browser and hopes to retain users looking for AI-enabled features in their browsers.

Brave’s AI assistant includes access to Mixtral 8x7B, Anthropic’s Claude Instant, and Meta’s Llama 2 13B. While Mixtral 8x7B is set as the default LLM. However, users have the option to select another LLMs or upgrade to Leo Premium for higher rate limits for $14.99 per month.

Brave is not the only browser to launch its AI assistant. Other popular browsers including Opera have also launched their own AI assistants in a bid to keep users from shifting to popular chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.