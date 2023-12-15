How your Google Play Movies & TV experience will change in 2024

December 15, 2023 02:38 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Google announced that its Google Play Movies & TV will no longer be available through Android TV devices or the Google Play website, as it works to “simplify” how the users buy new movies and access them.

The changes are set to be rolled out across the next few weeks and may differ based on the user’s region.

Android TV users can watch or buy/rent new movies through the Shop tab’s ‘Your Library’ row. Those using cable boxes or set-top boxes powered by Android TV will be able to access content through the YouTube app. The same condition applies to web browser users.

Previously bought titles or active rented ones will remain available on Android TV devices, Google TV devices, the Google TV mobile app for both Android and iOS, and YouTube.

Most of these changes are scheduled to come into force from January 17 next year.