GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU asks Apple, Google to clarify app store risk management

The European Commission said it had asked Apple and Google to clarify their risk management regarding their online platforms for purchasing apps under the Digital Services Act (DSA)

December 15, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - PARIS

Reuters
The two firms were given a January 15 deadline to reply [File]

The two firms were given a January 15 deadline to reply [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The European Commission on Thursday said it had asked technology giants Apple and Google to clarify their risk management regarding their online platforms for purchasing apps under the new regulation known as the Digital Services Act (DSA).

"The Commission is requesting the providers of these services to provide more information on how they have diligently identified any systemic risks concerning the App Store and Google Play", the EU executive said in a statement.

The two firms were given a January 15 deadline to reply.

ALSO READ
Europe reaches a deal on the world's first comprehensive AI rules

They are part of a group of over a dozen of the world's biggest tech companies facing unprecedented legal scrutiny since the DSA came into force this year, including sweeping new obligations to tackle illegal content and online security risks.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The EU's list of questions also concerns transparency-related issues linked to recommender systems and online advertisements, the commission said, adding that potential next steps include the opening of formal proceedings.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / European Union

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.