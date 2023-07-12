How to improve Android smartphone’s performance

July 12, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

Android phones’ efficiency may decline over time with issues like lagging and sluggishness. There are ways to improve the phone’s performance by cleaning up unnecessary files, uninstalling unused apps, and adjusting animation speeds. Also, restarting Android phones can help in improving the experience. Additionally, a factory reset can reset the phone to its original state if none of the other measures seem to work.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Clean up your device

One of the major reasons that Android devices seem to lag is insufficient storage space. When the internal storage of your handset falls below 20%, it’s time to declutter. Delete unnecessary files and applications to free up storage and optimise your device’s performance.

Restart your phone

One of the simplest yet effective ways to boost performance is restarting your smartphone. A soft reboot frees up resources consumed by background apps and processes. Users can restart their phone at least once a week. If you notice sluggishness between reboots, consider increasing the frequency to every other day.

Uninstall unused apps

Unused apps not only take up valuable storage space but also run in the background, consuming system resources. Removing old and unused applications not only improves system responsiveness but also extends your device’s battery life. Regularly review your installed apps and uninstall those you no longer need.

Increase system animation speed

Users can manually adjust the speed of the animations on their smartphone if it seems to be sluggish. Increasing the animation speed reduces the time taken to navigate through your smartphone, resulting in a snappier user experience. Head to your device’s settings and enable developer options to tweak animation speed.

Factory reset

If all else fails, a factory reset can restore your device to its original state and significantly improve performance. This process erases all your data, so make sure that you have backed up everything important before proceeding. Performing a factory reset can be a last resort if other methods haven’t yielded satisfactory results.