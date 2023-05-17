Explained | How to lock private chats on WhatsApp

May 17, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 11:26 am IST

The story so far: WhatsApp-owner Meta has announced a feature that will let its messaging service platform users keep their more personal chats hidden and locked. Here is what you need to know.

What is the new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature?

The new WhatsApp Chat Lock feature lets users select both personal and group chats which they want to keep extra discreet and protected. After tapping on the selected chats, users will be able to lock these chats. This moves the conversations to a specially secured folder. In order to see them again, users can pull down their WhatsApp inbox to reveal the concealed folder. Then, they will have to enter their password or their biometric data to unlock the protected chats.

Additionally, if a message from a Chat Lock conversation happens to arrive, the message contents will not show up in the device owner’s list of notifications. This means that even if someone else is borrowing or playing with the user’s device, they will not be able to preview or access the chats.

Meta’s promotional video for the WhatsApp Chat Lock feature showed a person repeatedly having their phone taken from them as a joke during a party, or seized by other friends taking pictures and making calls. While the owner continues to receive WhatsApp messages, these remain private until they unlock them with their fingerprint in order to respond.

Why should I lock my WhatsApp chat messages?

The new feature is not a security update so much as it is a privacy feature. It targets smartphone users who may share their device with others, or those who worry that they might get personal messages when someone else is holding or using their smartphone.

When is the Chat Lock feature launching?

WhatsApp’s Chat Lock feature launched earlier in the week and should be available globally, according to Meta’s announcement. However, not all are able to access the lock setting just yet.

What other features are planned?

Meta has announced that it will launch other options to accompany the WhatsApp Chat Lock feature, such as Chat Lock for the user’s other devices as well. There are also plans to introduce a unique password for locked chats, so that users won’t have to rely on only their phone password.