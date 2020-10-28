Technology

Harley-Davidson unveils electric bicycle ‘Serial 1’, to be available in March 2021

Harley-Davidson unveils electric bicycle ‘Serial 1’. | Picture by special arrangement.  

Harley-Davidson on Tuesday announced its electric bicycle Serial 1 as the premium motorcycle maker launched its new eBicycle brand. The first eBicycles from the Serial 1 Cycle Company will be available for sale in March 2021.

“When Harley-Davidson first put power to two wheels in 1903, it changed how the world moved, forever,” Aaron Frank, Brand Director, Serial 1 Cycle Company said in statement. “We hope to once again change how cyclists and the cycling-curious move around their world with a Serial 1 eBicycle.”

The eBicycles will offer a combination of bicycle and electric power with a pedal-assist.

The motorcycle maker projects the global e-bike market to grow at an annual rate of over 6% between 2020 to 2025.

“The dynamic, fast-growing eBicycle space is at the forefront of a global mobility revolution,” Frank said.

The brand’s Serial 1 name comes from “Serial Number One”, nickname of Harley-Davidson’s oldest known motorcycle. The eBicycle brand started as a project under Harley-Davidson’s Product Development Centre with a small group of passionate motorcycle and bicycle enthusiasts.

The Serial 1 brand is led by Jason Huntsman, President; Ben Lund, Vice President; and Product Development; Aaron Frank.

