Ducati is now making foldable e-bikes

Iconic superbike maker Ducati is building a foldable e-bike Urban-E for urban mobility.
The e-bike will be available in black or gray versions, and is designed by the Ducati designers in collaboration with Industrial Design Division of Italdesign, a car designing company.
The bike is built on a foldable, lightweight aluminum frame allowing an easy fold and release in a few simple steps.
“Foldable e-bikes are more and more common as means of sustainable transport in cities. Working on this project and making it unique was a great challenge”, said Nicola Guelfo, Head of Industrial Design of Italdesign.
The e-bike is powered by a 378Wh battery integrated into the frame, giving it a look like motorcycle fuel tanks with the typical Ducati Red color and arched shapes. It can go up to 70 Km on one full charge. Driver's weight, road conditions, and external temperature may reduce the total kilometres.
Battery integrated into the frame, gives it a look like the typical Ducati motorcycle fuel tank
| Photo Credit: Ducati
The LED lights and display are also integrated into the frame. The LCD display allows the control of all the assistance functions, checking the battery charge and turning the LED lights on and off.
The e-bike features a brushless 8FUN rear engine that requires minimal maintenance. It does not make much noise, and has a very low level of wear.
The front and rear wheels are 20" with anti-puncture technology mounted on double-shoulder aluminum rims.
The e-bike will be available starting from September.
