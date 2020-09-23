Google’s data portability tool now offers more control to users

People will now be able to transfer specific albums, instead of the entire library, from Photos to other service providers.

Google has updated its data portability tool, Takeout, giving users more control over the data they want to transfer from it to other service providers.

People will now be able to transfer specific albums, instead of the entire library, from Photos to other service providers.

When exporting pictures, users will need first select Google Photos under ‘Select data to include’ option. Then uncheck ‘All photo albums included,’ and select the specific albums they want to export.

Next, under destination selection, they can select the service provider of their choice from the drop-down menu, link accounts and create export.

Takeout can be used to export copies of data from more than 70 Google products, including Gmail, Drive and Photos.

Google is part of the Data Transfer Project (DTP), which was launched in 2018 to create an open-source, service-to-service data portability platform. Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, and Apple are the other contributors.

“In many ways, DTP is an extension of the direct transfer functionality that we’ve had in Takeout for years,” Greg Fair, Co-founder, Data Transfer Project wrote in a blog post. “This can help people test a new service, or move data if they have slow or metered connections, like a mobile device in an area without access to high-speed broadband.”