Google introduces new features in Search, Meet

Google has introduced an improved Shopping tab in Search to help people find things from nearby stores, without leaving the Search interface.
Now, when searching for something on Google, people can tap on the Shopping tab, and apply the Nearby filter or just add “near me” in the search bar, to see product options from nearby stores along with a map view and list of stores in the area.
Shopping tab presenting nearby stores along with a map view.
| Photo Credit: Google
People will also be able to preview the products along with price details, store contact and pickup options like in-store or curbside.
Google Meet
On Meet, Google has introduced a new tiled layout that allows up to 49 people in a video call. Users can also blur their background.
They also have an option to change the number of tiles they want to see in a single screen. This can be updated in settings.
Google Meet's new tiled layout that allows up to 49 people in a video call.
| Photo Credit: Google
Meet users can see themselves in a tile, in the top right corner, when on the call. They can choose to add or remove themselves from the grid, and the changes won’t be visible to others.
The new expanded tiled layout feature is only available in Meet on the web. Meet’s default settings present 9 tiles when in auto layout, and 16 in tiled layout.
Background blur feature will work on the Chrome browser on Windows and Mac desktop devices.
