GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Google has laid off more employees: Report

Google has laid off staff on teams including Flutter, Dart, and Python, reported TechCrunch

April 30, 2024 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
In its statement to TechCrunch, Google downplayed the layoffs [File]

In its statement to TechCrunch, Google downplayed the layoffs [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google has confirmed that it let go of more employees as part of its business reorganisation but did not confirm the number of affected staff members, their teams, or what they did at the company, reported TechCrunch.

Reports of the layoffs this week varied wildly, as reporters cited social media posts by people who claimed to be laid off employees who worked on Google’s Flutter, Dart, and Python teams.

In its statement to TechCrunch, Google downplayed the layoffs and explained they were meant to streamline the company and reduce bureaucracy so that workers could be more efficient.

Google fires 20 more workers over protests

Those impacted by the layoffs will have the chance to apply to Google’s other open roles, said TechCrunch.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The outlet reported that around 50 people could have been laid off, based on a regulatory filing submitted by Google.

In its recent earnings report, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced its first-ever dividend and a $70 billion share buyback after its results exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Alphabet’s market cap also crossed $2 trillion.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / job layoffs

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.