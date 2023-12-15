December 15, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

With spam filling up our phones, Google Messages has a built-in Spam Protection feature that keeps spam messages at bay. When turned on, the data of the messages the users receive is sent to Google’s servers. However, Google has assured that the feature does not collect the content of the messages or the user’s contact information.

Unless the user chooses to report a number, Google uses the information to identify patterns of spamming. Only specific message details are stored temporarily by the company while maintaining user privacy.

How to enable spam protection on the Google Messages app:

Open the Google Messages app and click on the Account button.

Select Messages Settings and scroll down to click on the Spam Protection option

.Tap on it and toggle to turn on spam protection.

Users can follow the same steps and turn off the toggle to disable the feature.

The feature will then start flagging spam messages and even prevent them from sending you spam messages in the future by moving it to a ‘Spam and Blocked’ list. Users can also check the ‘Report as Spam’ option to send a particular number to Google as well as the phone operator.