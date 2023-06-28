HamberMenu
Google lays off staff at Waze as it merges mapping products: Report

Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the unit with its own map products, CNBC reported

June 28, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Reuters
Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze (File)

Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze (File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google-parent Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the unit with its own map products, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing an email from the mapping division's head.

Google merges two research groups to focus on AI technology

Google said in December that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

The company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads instead of using a separate ads system, resulting in layoffs, the CNBC report said, citing the email from Chris Phillips, who leads the Geo division.

Phillips said Google will notify advertisers and partners about the move on Wednesday.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

