Apple to lay off small number of employees

April 04, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

iPhone and MacBook maker Apple is laying off a small number of employees, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The affected department includes the company’s corporate retail teams, according to sources who did not wish to be named.

While Big Tech companies such as Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have fired thousands of employees - sometimes across multiple rounds - in an effort to cut costs after a hiring boom during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple’s reported layoffs have come later and are supposed to be at a far lower scale.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had previously referred to layoffs as a “last resort.” However, the tech giant has adopted other cost cutting measures such as delaying bonuses, extending project timelines, laying off recruiters, leaving vacant positions open, and cutting travel budgets, according to Bloomberg.

Apple was yet to issue a formal statement confirming or denying the layoffs.