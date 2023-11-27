HamberMenu
Google in talks to invest $4 million in BharatGPT-maker

The Bengaluru-based startup has built an indigenous large language model called BharatGPT, which claims to support more than a dozen Indian languages.

November 27, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is in talks to invest $4 million in homegrown conversational AI startup CoRover.ai.

FILE PHOTO: Google is in talks to invest $4 million in homegrown conversational AI startup CoRover.ai. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is in talks to invest $4 million in homegrown conversational AI startup CoRover.ai, sources revealed to Economic Times today. The Bengaluru-based startup has built an indigenous large language model called BharatGPT, which claims to support more than a dozen Indian languages.

Google has reportedly already promised a non-equity funding of $500,000 in the startup most of which has been distributed since March, with the remaining to be received by December. The sources have stated that the $4 million will be invested as equity after the launch of the chatbot in the following weeks.

The tech giant is a strategic partner to the startup and provides it credits for using its cloud computing services. The latest funding will help BharatGPT scale in the future, the report stated.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

According to CoRover’s website, its chatbot can handle text, audio and video input and can be integrated across platforms built by SAP, Salesforce, Signal or Zoom.

Last week, Adobe acquired another Bengaluru-based AI-video creation startup called Rephrase.ai, indicating that the Indian AI startup space is heating.

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / India

