CoRover plans to introduce BharatGPT for Indian firms

June 15, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MUMBAI

CoRover, a human-centric Conversational and Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, would soon introduce BharatGPT, a Generative AI (text, voice, video) for Indian organisations, it’s founder Ankush Sabharwal said.

It would help enterprises to improve their top and bottom lines, he added.

He said the company, which has so far invested $3 million in developing technology and mobilising resources, will invest $20 million in next 5 years.

​We help enterprises to improve the top line via lead-generation and engagement (Up-Sell & Cross-Sell) and also grow the bottom line via round-the-clock AI Virtual Assistant (AI Video Bot, AI Voice Bot, AI Chat Bot) which automates 70% of the customer support,” Mr Sabharwal said.

​”We also help organisations to improve customer experience via personalisation and human-centered Conversational AI ChatBot, AI VoiceBot, AI VideoBot capabilities,” he added.

​​Its clients include IRCTC, Indian Railways, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Max Life Insurance, NPCI, BHIM UPI, RBI (DigiSaathi), Union Bank, RuPay, 70+ Banks, ATC/ITC Ltd, Mahindra Group, Carandbike, IGL, KSRTC, SRS Travels, Gray Matter, BIAL (Bengaluru Airport), Aquetas (US), Gamerji, Aura Health Solution (US), Malahide Shopping (UAE), Digital India, Hero MotoCorp among others.

On the potential of the sector, he said it would grow to the size of $100 billion by 2026.