Google expands zero touch to Samsung, other Android devices

Users with Samsung devices now have the option to choose between Samsung Knox Mobile Enrolment or zero-touch.

Google is expanding its zero-touch to all Samsung devices and Android devices with at least Android 9.0 through an update in Play Services.

Zero-touch enrolment is a process for Android devices to be provisioned for enterprise management. It offers deployment for corporate-owned Android devices by making it simple to configure devices and to make large scale roll outs fast, easy and secure for organisations, IT and employees.

Enterprises can integrate zero-touch into their existing enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution. They can link their accounts to automatically configure and manage zero-touch devices from within their EMM console, instead of having to ultilise the zero-touch portal.

Google said the update removes friction from device configuration, since zero-touch now understands which EMM solution a customer is using and applies auto-generated configurations.

Zero-touch on all Android 9.0+ devices is rolling out now to resellers and will be supported by all zero-touch resellers by the end of 2020, it added.

EMM partners are currently adding the integrated zero-touch experience to their consoles, which is a new advanced feature available in all Android Enterprise Recommended EMMs in 2021.

Google launched Android zero-touch enrolment three years ago with an aim to make scaled deployment of Android devices seamless and secure.

“With zero-touch enrollment, our IT team enrolls and configures devices quickly — they’re ready for use with the right apps right out of the box,” Chadhi Mraghni, Director of Information Systems for O2 Care Services said in a statement.