Google delays OpenAI rival, Gemini AI: Report

November 17, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Alphabet’s Google delayed the release of its OpenAI rival Gemini AI conversation artificial intelligence software.

Google had earlier given a small group of companies access to an early version of Gemini. However, Google told the companies that they should not expect it until the first quarter of next year, a report from The Information said.

The delay comes even as Google’s cloud sales growth has slowed while that of its rival Microsoft has accelerated.

Gemini, a collection of large-language models is capable of powering everything from chatbots to features that either summarise text or generate original text based on what users want to read like email drafts, music lyrics, or news stories.

The software is also expected to help software engineers write code and generate original images based on prompts and is being viewed as Google’s way of catching-up to Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s launch of ChatGPT.

The search and advertising giant plans to make Gemini available to companies through its Google Cloud Vertex AI service.