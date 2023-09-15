HamberMenu
Google nears release of AI software Gemini

Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of Gemini, its conversational artificial intelligence software.

September 15, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:57 am IST

Reuters
Gemini is intended to compete with OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. (File)

Gemini is intended to compete with OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. (File) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Alphabet's Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of Gemini, its conversational artificial intelligence software, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Gemini is intended to compete with OpenAI's GPT-4 model, according to the report.

For Google, the stakes of Gemini's launch are high. Google has intensified investments in generative AI this year as it plays catch-up after Microsoft-backed OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT last year took the tech world by storm.

Gemini is a collection of large-language models that power everything from chatbots to features that either summarise text or generate original text based on what users want to read like email drafts, music lyrics, or news stories, the report said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It is also expected to help software engineers write code and generate original images based on what users ask to see.

Google is currently giving developers access to a relatively large version of Gemini, but not the largest version it is developing which would be more on par with GPT-4, the report said.

The search and advertising giant plans to make Gemini available to companies through its Google Cloud Vertex AI service.

ALSO READ
Adobe, others join White House's voluntary commitments on AI

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, the company introduced generative AI to its Search tool for users in India and Japan that will show text or visual results to prompts, including summaries. It had also made its AI-powered tools available to enterprise customers at a monthly price of $30 per user.

