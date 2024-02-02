Google Bard updated with image generation, support for Indian languages

February 02, 2024 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST

Google’s Bard chatbot is finally adding the image generation feature it announced in a blog post released on Thursday. Bard, which is now powered by the Gemini Pro large language model, was always supposed to have image generation. Users can now prompt Bard to generate photos using Google’s Imagen 2 text-to-image generator.

Google’s Bard had been placed as a rival to OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT Plus, which runs GPT-4 and allows users to generate images through the DALL-E 3 integration. Unlike ChatGPT Plus, which has a paid subscription, users can avail the new Bard and the image-generation feature free of cost.

Currently, the feature only supports the English language. The company also said that the images created by Bard will have a SynthID digital watermark embedded in the pixels. However, the image generation will not just be limited to the Bard chatbot. Google also released a new photo tool powered by Imagen 2, called ImageFX. The application is available for testing on Google Test Labs.

Bard will be adding global support for more than 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, Dutch, French, German, Hindi, Japanese Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The previous version just worked in English and was available in 170 countries, compared to the update which can be used in 230 countries.

Google has also expanded the double-check feature to 40 languages. Users can evaluate Bard’s responses by automatically searching the internet to back up the given answer.