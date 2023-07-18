HamberMenu
Global PC shipments decline 15% YoY in Q2 2023: report

Global PC shipments fell 15% year-over-year expected to return to pre COVID levels in H2 2023

July 18, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Global PC shipments fell 15% year-over-year(YoY) in Q2 2023.

Global PC shipments fell 15% year-over-year(YoY) in Q2 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Global PC shipments fell 15% year-over-year(YoY) in Q2 2023. Inventory levels also continued to normalise, with shipments decline in Q2 of 2023 being seen as relatively stabilising since the shipment downturn in Q1 2022, Counterpoint shared in a blogpost.

HP and Apple sidestep shipment decline

While HP and Apple avoided suffering decline in shipments in the second quarter of 2023, other vendors suffered double digit shipment declines.

Mobile phone, PC shipments to fall again in 2023: Gartner

Lenovo, despite holding on to the top spot in shipments, experienced an 18% YoY decline due to persistent soft demand in some markets. Dell too suffered, despite reporting sequential growth in the quarter, registered a double-digit YoY decline due to overall demand weakness.

Market to experience turbulence before stabilising

Though the PC market shipments saw their first rise since Q1 2022 in Q2 2023, it may have to experience turbulence in the second half of the year before stabilising. End demand has picked up to become stronger than OEM shipments, which is expected to accelerate re-order demand, the release said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

In the second half of 2023 back-to-school momentum, AI-enabled laptop launches, and Chromebook renewal are expected to shift the market from the lull moving towards a new post-COVID normal.

PC inventory levels are also expected to enter 2024 at a healthy level after two more quarters of inventory adjustments.

