HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 and A2 Plus smartphones into entry segment

Xiaomi launched the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 Plus in the entry segment, the company also introduced Pankaj Tripathi as its new brand ambassador

May 19, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Xiaomi launched the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 Plus in the entry segment.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 Plus in the entry segment. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xiaomi on Friday launched two new entry segment smartphones, Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 Plus, under its affordable sub-brand Redmi.

The Chinese smartphone maker also introduced a new brand ambassador, Pankaj Tripathi, on May 16 to endorse Redmi India and the new Redmi A2 and Redmi A2 Plus phones.

The Redmi A2 and A2 Plus feature 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger inside the box.

ALSO READ
Xiaomi aims to sell more 5G-enabled devices in 10-15K segment, India head says

The new Redmi A series smartphones run on Helio G36 octa-core processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM. The phones also have the virtual RAM option up till 3GB. The series operates on Android 13.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Both, Redmi A2 and A2 Plus have a 6.52-inch HD+. The series has an 8MP rear and a 5MP front camera.

The smartphones also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-built FM radio app. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back for security.

Redmi A2 Plus will come in 4GB/64GB variant for ₹8,499. Redmi A2 will sell in three variants starting at ₹5,999 for 2GB/32GB, 2GB/64GB for ₹6,499, and 4GB/64GB for ₹7,499. They will be available on Amazon, Redmi and other offline channels starting May 23.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / India

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.