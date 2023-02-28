February 28, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST

Xiaomi on Tuesday officially launched the price and availability of its second Leica-powered smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, for the Indian market. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was unveiled on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress 2023, for the global market.

Xiaomi’s 12S Ultra was the company’s first collaboration with the German optics major Leica.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes with features like an E6 AMOLED display having a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a triple rear camera set up.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro uses a 6.73-inch display and can hit 1,900 nits of peak brightness.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 50MP main lens, a 50MP telephoto floating lens and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. It also sports a 32MP selfie lens.

The Leica Vario-Summicron 1.19-2.2/14-75 aspherical lens camera system on the Xiaomi 13 Pro covers focal lengths from 14mm to 75mm and consists of a 23mm wide-angle main camera with a 1-inch IMX989 sensor, a 75mm floating telephoto camera, as well as a 14mm ultra-wide angle camera.

For computing, Xiaomi has used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal space in the 13 Pro. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box.

For power, the Xiaomi 13 Pro uses a 4,820mAh battery supported by a 120W fast charger that comes inside the box. It claims to charge the phone in 19 minutes and supports 50W wireless charging along with 10W reverse wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will offer three generations of Android system updates, along with five years of security patch updates.

Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be sold at ₹79,999 in one variant only (12GB/256GB) in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colours. It will be sold on Amazon, the company’s offline and online portals, and its retails partners, starting from March 10.