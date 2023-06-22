HamberMenu
Vivo launches a new 4G smartphone for mid-segment buyers

Vivo Y36 ships with Snapdragon 680 chipset, 8GB and 128GB internal space. It has also got an extended 8GB virtual RAM. The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13

June 22, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vivo launches a new 4G smartphone for mid-segment buyers

Vivo launches a new 4G smartphone for mid-segment buyers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vivo on Thursday launched Y36 smartphone under the mid-segment category in India. The 4G-enabled handset boasts features like a 50MP main camera and 5,000mAh battery for its target buyers.

The Vivo Y36 ships with Snapdragon 680 chipset, 8GB and 128GB internal space. It has also got an extended 8GB virtual RAM. The smartphone runs on FunTouch OS 13 based on the Android 13.

Vivo Y36 has a 6.64-inch FHD+ display having 90Hz refresh rate. The Y36 smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charger inside the box.

The mid-range phone features a 50MP main lens supported by a 2MP bokeh sensor. Vivo Y36 holds a 16MP front camera for selfies.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Vivo Y36 sells only in one variant 8GB+128GB, priced at ₹16,999. It will be available for purchase on Flipkart, company’s e-store, and across all partner retail stores in Vibrant Gold and Meteor Black colours.

